Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Train

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a train that occurred April 16 at approximately 9:45 a.m. on N. Fostoria Road between state Route 795 and state Route 51 in Millbury, Wood County.

The preliminary investigation showed a Honda Accord, operated by Daniella Gamboa Pabon, 25, Toledo, was southbound on N. Fostoria Road when her vehicle was struck by an eastbound train.

Pabon succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa County Coroner’s Office, Norfolk Southern Police Department, Mercy Health Life Fight, and Pat & Son Towing & Recovery.