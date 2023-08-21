Highway Patrol Investigating Plane Crash

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash that occurred near the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.

The Highway Patrol said their preliminary investigation showed that a Mooney M-20, piloted by James W. Van Hook, 66, Sylvania, made an emergency landing in a field at approximately 4:07 p.m. Sunday after the engine lost power.

The crash happened approximately one-third of a mile north of the approach end of runway 27, near the intersection of Weaver Road and Ecker Road in Jackson Township.

Van Hook was not injured and the single-engine Mooney sustained minor damage.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and the incident remains under investigation.

(pictures courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol)