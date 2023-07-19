Highway Patrol Project Focusing On Move Over Violations

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joins forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on Move Over violations. The initiative began on Sunday, July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Saturday, July 22 at 11:59 p.m.

The high-visibility enforcement initiative includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

Since 2018, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were struck in 61 crashes that were “Move Over” related. During that same time period, the Patrol issued 26,739 Move Over violation citations. These crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians and 56 injuries to officers and civilians. In 2022, there were only 11 such crashes, 38 percent fewer than in 2021.

“Too many times our troopers have seen the aftermath or been involved in a crash where the driver failed to move over,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Moving over protects the lives of everyone who works or uses our freeways.”

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. A version of the move over law exists in all 50 states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

The public is encouraged to call #677 in Ohio or 911 to report drug activity, and dangerous or impaired drivers.

More information and statistics related to Ohio’s Move Over law can be found here.