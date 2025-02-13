Highway Patrol Project To Focus On Enforcement On Interstate 75

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 75.

The three‐day initiative will begin Friday, February 14 and will continue through Sunday, February 16. The campaign will include the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police. The remaining members of the 6-State Trooper Project, Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police, will not participate.

Last year, during the same 6-State initiative, the Patrol cited 454 drivers for speed-related violations and 44 for safety belt infractions. The Patrol also charged six with OVI. The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.