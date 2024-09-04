Highway Patrol Releases Labor Day Weekend Statistics

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 15 people lost their lives in 15 traffic crashes during the Labor Day reporting period, which began Friday, August 30 at midnight and ended Monday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m.

During the Labor Day holiday reporting period, Ohio saw a 37.5 percent decrease in fatal crashes.

In those fatalities in which safety belts were available, seven were unbelted. Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation; however, troopers continued to have zero tolerance during the holiday reporting period when motorists were stopped for other violations and were found not wearing their safety belt. Throughout the reporting period, troopers issued more than 2,000 safety belt and child safety seat citations.

Additionally, six of the fatal crashes were OVI-related. Troopers also made 378 arrests for impaired driving and 50 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 519 crashes and made 25,674 traffic contacts in total. Troopers also issued 930 citations for distracted driving and provided assistance to 1,829 motorists.

A statewide breakdown of enforcement and crashes during the Labor Day reporting period can be found here.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.