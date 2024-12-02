Highway Patrol Releases Thanksgiving Holiday Report

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

According to provisional statistics, eight people were killed in seven crashes on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday, resulting in the fewest deaths since 2018, when seven people were killed.

The five-day Thanksgiving reporting period began on Wednesday, November 27 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 1.

Of the eight people killed, three were not wearing a safety belt and one crash involved impaired driving.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 247 people for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Troopers also issued 569 safety belt citations and 297 citations for distracted driving violations.

Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers assisted 1,638 motorists.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available here.