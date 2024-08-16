Highway Patrol Reminds People About Weed Rules As Recreational Sales Begin

(ONN) – Recreational marijuana sales have started in Ohio and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that the rules of the road have not changed when it comes to using the drug.

Ohioans cannot use any cannabis product while they’re in a car, on a bike, or in a boat.

The products must stay in the packaging they were purchased in while you’re traveling and you can’t transport more than fifteen grams of weed in the form of adult use extract or two and a half ounces of weed in other forms.

State Patrol says troopers are trained in responding to impaired driving incidents and many have undergone additional training to determine what substance may be causing that impairment.