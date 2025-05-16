Highway Patrol Seat Belt Enforcement Initiative

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement across the state.

The eight‐day initiative will begin Monday, May 19 and continue through Monday, May 26. The campaign will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.

During last year’s initiative, the six states involved in the effort issued a total of 8,159 seat belt citations. The Patrol accounted for 3,459 of those citations. The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.