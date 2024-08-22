Highway Patrol To Conduct OVI Checkpoint In Hancock County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Hancock County tomorrow (Friday) evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 668 OVI-related fatalities last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant Evan Slates, post commander of the Findlay Post, said.

“State troopers made an average of 15,000 OVI arrests last year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.