Highway Patrol To Focus On Impaired Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, August 30 at midnight and ends Monday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m.

“Everyone traveling Ohio’s roads plays a part in keeping them safe this Labor Day,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “By planning ahead and designating a sober driver, you contribute to making our roadways secure for all.”

During the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 23 fatal crashes that killed 24 people. Of those, 16 crashes and 17 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Eleven of the fatalities where safety belts were available, 10 were unbelted.

Seven motorcyclists, three pedestrians, two ATV drivers and a bicyclist were also killed during the Labor Day weekend. The Patrol also made 417 OVI arrests during this timeframe.

Motorists are encouraged to safely dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity on Ohio’s roadways to the Patrol.