Highway Patrol Trooper And Other Driver Injured In Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash involving a trooper that occurred at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 23 in Upper Sandusky in Wyandot County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Ram ProMaster van, operated by Dara M. Larochelle, 38, Powell, struck the rear end of a marked Ohio State Highway Patrol Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Trooper Jacob M. Teal, Toledo Post. Trooper Teal was slowing in traffic at the time of the crash.

Trooper Teal sustained minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to the Blanchard Valley Hospital. Larochelle was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Upper Sandusky Fire and EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, Danner’s Towing and Recycling, and Lemaster Towing and Recovery, LLC.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.