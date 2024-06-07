Highway Patrol Urging Safe Driving During ‘100 Deadliest Days Of Summer’

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The time period from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up, drive focused and sober.

During this period last year, 67,305 crashes occurred on Ohio’s roadways, a 3% drop from 2022. Of those, 371 were fatal crashes that killed 397 people which was five less than the year prior. Even though the 100 deadliest days only represent 27 percent of the calendar year, in the last five years, they account for more than one-third of all fatal traffic crashes

“As we enjoy the summer months, it’s important to prioritize safety on our roads,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By committing to wearing a seatbelt, avoiding distractions, and driving sober, drivers can help prevent unnecessary tragedies.”

The 100 deadliest days also encompass the primary motorcycle riding months. Last year, more than half of all motorcycle-involved crashes occurred during this time period. Motorcycle-involved crashes made up about 3% of all crashes during these 100 days. However, in 2023, they comprised almost one-in-three fatal crashes.

“While we are encouraged by the decrease in fatalities, there is still much work to be done,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “We need everyone to drive sober, obey the speed limit, avoid distractions, and buckle up every trip. If you’re on a motorcycle, ride defensively and wear proper gear. Your safety, and the safety of others on our roadways, remains our top priority.”

Last year during this time frame, speeding citations of 20 mph or more over the speed limit accounted for nearly 29,000 citations. More than 1,200 of those citations involved speeds of at least 100 mph. Also, during this time period, troopers made more 4,490 impaired driving arrests and issued 19,143 safety belt citations.

You can help contribute to roadway safety by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

A statistical map detailing citations and other 100 Deadliest Days of Summer-related information can be found here.