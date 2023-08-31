Highway Patrol Urging Safe, Sober Driving Over Holiday Weekend

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, September 1 at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m.

“Whether you’re traveling throughout the state or around the corner, planning ahead and designating a sober driver is the safest decision you can make for your family, friends, and fellow travelers,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Our goal is for everyone to get home safely.”

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were five fatal crashes that killed five people. Four crashes and four of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Two of those fatalities were unbelted. Troopers also made 406 impaired driving arrests during last year’s holiday weekend. Last year’s Labor Day weekend was the safest Labor Day reporting period since 2010.

“We want Ohioans to practice safe driving behaviors to help us make this Labor Day weekend safe for everyone on our roadways,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity, and dangerous or impaired drivers.