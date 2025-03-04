Highway Patrol Working On Reducing Fatal Crashes

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue being highly visible on roadways across the state in an effort to reduce the number of fatal crashes. In addition, troopers are urging motorists to practice safe driving habits, such as using available safety belts, never driving while impaired and always following traffic laws.

From 2020-2024 there were 5,804 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways, resulting in 6,259 fatalities. Last year, there were 1,076 fatal crashes and 1,156 fatalities. This represents a 6.4% decrease in crashes and a 6.9% reduction in fatalities compared to 2023.

“It’s certainly encouraging to know that traffic fatalities dropped again last year – marking the third consecutive year of declining traffic deaths – but the number of people killed on Ohio’s roads is still far too high,” said Governor DeWine. “For the safety of all travelers, I continue to urge drivers to eliminate distractions and keep their attention on the road ahead.”

According to Patrol statistics, 26% of fatal crashes over the last five years were the result of driving off the roadway. Additionally, unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely and running a stop sign were the next top contributing factors in fatal crashes statewide.

Through proactive measures, such as an emphasis on distracted driving and focused drug and alcohol impaired driving enforcement, approximately 86 fewer lives were lost on Ohio roadways in 2024 than in 2023.

“Every life lost on Ohio’s roadways is a tragedy,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Drivers can help prevent crashes by watching your speed, following at a safe distance and obeying traffic laws. Safe driving is a responsibility we all share – every trip, every time.”

A statistical map containing fatal crash information can be found here and additional crash information is available on the Patrol’s Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) Crash Dashboard.

The public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.