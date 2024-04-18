Highway Patrol’s New Fremont Post Opens

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s new Fremont Post opened on the same grounds where its original location stood for over six decades.

On May 16, 2023, Fremont Post operations were relocated to a temporary site on Pinnacle Drive so the original post, located on the Route 20 Bypass, could be demolished and the construction of a new building could begin.

For 63 years, the original Fremont Post played an integral part in serving the community, and with the construction of a new building, that thread of Service with a Purpose will continue.

An open house will be held later this summer to celebrate the opening of the new post.

The address of the Fremont Post is 2181 West State Route 20 Bypass, Fremont.

The phone number remains the same at (419) 332-8246.