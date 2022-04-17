Historian To Give Dillinger Presentation At Library

Bluffton historian Fred Steiner says every town has its claim to fame and that Bluffton’s is ‘public enemy number 1’, John Dillinger.

Fred says Dillinger and his gang robbed Citizens National Bank of Bluffton of $2,100 on August 14th, 1933 and that the five-minute episode became the story of the century for Bluffton residents.

In a presentation at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Wednesday, April 20th at 6 p.m., Fred will talk about the robbery, share eyewitness accounts and other stories that have evolved into oral history form and some that have stretched the truth.

Steiner was editor of the Bluffton News for two decades.

He then created two internet community journalism websites, Bluffton Icon and Ada Icon.

