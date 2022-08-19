Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Historic Barn Tour Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Hancock Historical Museum’s 2022 Historic Barn Tour.

The self-guided tour this year will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 10 to 4 and feature six historic barns in Hancock County.

Each barn tells a unique story about the farm on which it sits, and the families who have owned it. Click here for a map of the barns.

In addition to learning more about these impressive structures, guests to the tour will enjoy a wide array of activities, including local food vendors, timber-framing and hewing demonstrations, and live music.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 at the Hancock Historical Museum and online by clicking here.

Tickets will be available the day of the tour beginning at 10 a.m. at any of the barns ($15 nonmembers, $10 members).

Children 16 and under are free.

In October 2014, the Historic Barn Tour was awarded the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office’s Public Education & Awareness Award for preservation excellence.

Ohio History Connection CEO, Burt Logan, has recognized the Historic Barn Tour as a “model program for the state.”

In 2018, the Historic Barn Tour was honored to be a recipient of the Scenic Ohio Award.

The above picture, courtesy of the Hancock Historical Museum, is of the Bower-Kerr Barn at 20088 County Road 698 in Jenera, which dates back to 1880.

 

 