Historic Barn Tour Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Hancock Historical Museum’s 2022 Historic Barn Tour.

The self-guided tour this year will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 10 to 4 and feature six historic barns in Hancock County.

Each barn tells a unique story about the farm on which it sits, and the families who have owned it. Click here for a map of the barns.

In addition to learning more about these impressive structures, guests to the tour will enjoy a wide array of activities, including local food vendors, timber-framing and hewing demonstrations, and live music.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 at the Hancock Historical Museum and online by clicking here.

Tickets will be available the day of the tour beginning at 10 a.m. at any of the barns ($15 nonmembers, $10 members).

Children 16 and under are free.

In October 2014, the Historic Barn Tour was awarded the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office’s Public Education & Awareness Award for preservation excellence.

Ohio History Connection CEO, Burt Logan, has recognized the Historic Barn Tour as a “model program for the state.”

In 2018, the Historic Barn Tour was honored to be a recipient of the Scenic Ohio Award.

The above picture, courtesy of the Hancock Historical Museum, is of the Bower-Kerr Barn at 20088 County Road 698 in Jenera, which dates back to 1880.