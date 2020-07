An historic flag is on display at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

The 155-year-old flag, that sports just 36 stars, flew over Capitol Square at half-staff during the repose of President Lincoln in April 1865.

The flag was given to the Ohio History Connection in 2016.

You can see the flag in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda through Veteran’s Day in November.

Learn more about the flag’s history here.