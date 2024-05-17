Historical Museum Concerned About Fate Of Building

The Hancock Historical Museum in Findlay says it is sad to hear that one of the community’s historic buildings has made it onto Ohio’s endangered list for 2024.

Preservation Ohio has placed the Hancock County Probate/Juvenile Court building on its 2024 list of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites.

“We’re grateful for the efforts to raise awareness about the importance of preservation in our county and state,” the museum said on its Facebook page.

“Let’s work together to protect our heritage!”

This building was originally built as the First Congregational Church and completed in 1867 and is believed to be the oldest still standing religious structure in the county.

The county is currently building a new Hancock County Judicial Center to house Probate and Juvenile Court west of the current building and the concern is that the old Probate/Juvenile Court building will be torn down for parking for the new building.

The fate of the building will be up to the Hancock County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner Tim Bechtol has said he’d like to remove the additions that were added to it over the years and preserve the original historic structure, but what will happen to it has not yet been decided.

He said the new Hancock County Judicial Center, which is located at 209 West Main Cross Street, should be completed by late fall or early winter.