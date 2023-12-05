Historical Museum Holding Annual Christmas Open House

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Open House will take place on Saturday, December 9th from 5-8pm, and Sunday, December 10th from 1-4pm.

The museum facilities will be decorated for the holidays, with activities, games, and crafts for all ages to enjoy.

Get into the holiday spirit with a visit to the museum and enjoy the season with a bit of history.

The historic Hull House will include a special display of antique German nutcrackers, smokers, and Christmas pyramids from the private collection of Mrs. Waltraud Mullinger.

Saturday evening features live music by Findlay String Factor Quintet from Findlay High School.

Admission is only $1 per person!