Historical Museum Hosting Classic Movie Night

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will feature Laura (1944) for May’s classic movie at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17.

Nominated for 5 Oscars, and winner of Best Black and White Cinematography for 1945, Laura is one of the most celebrated 1940s film noir films. Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney) in her apartment.

On the trail of her murderer, McPherson quizzes Laura’s arrogant best friend, Waldo Lydecker (Clifton Webb) and her fiancé, Shelby Carpenter (Vincent Price). As the detective grows obsessed with the case, he finds himself falling in love with the dead woman.

Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged, but not required. Historical information is provided before the movie and guests are welcome to stay for discussion afterward.

The rest of the 2024 Classic Movie Line Up includes:

July 19 – Yankee Doodle Dandy (PG) 1942

Starring James Cagney and Jeanne Cagney

August 17 (Outdoor Movie) – Jurassic Park (PG-13) 1993

Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum

October 25 – Strangers on a Train (PG) 1951

Starring Robert Walker and Farley Granger, Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

December 20 – White Christmas (G) 1954

Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen

For more information, please call the museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.