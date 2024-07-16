Historical Museum Hosting Classic Movie Night

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will feature Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) for July’s classic movie at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 at 422 West Sandusky Street.

Nominated for 8 Oscars, and winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role (James Cagney) for 1943, Yankee Doodle Dandy is a feel-good spectacle of song and dance. Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M. Cohan (James Cagney) reflects on his life.

Flashbacks trace Cohan’s rise, from a childhood performing in his family’s vaudeville act to his early days as a struggling Tin Pan Alley songwriter to his overwhelming success as an actor, writer, director and producer known for patriotic songs like “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “Over There.”

Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged, but not required. Historical information is provided before the movie and guests are welcome to stay for discussion afterward.

The rest of the 2024 Classic Movie Line Up includes:

August 17 (Outdoor Movie) – Jurassic Park (PG-13) 1993

Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum

October 25 – Strangers on a Train (PG) 1951

Starring Robert Walker and Farley Granger, Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

December 20 – White Christmas (G) 1954

Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen

For more information, please call the museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.