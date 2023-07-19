Historical Museum Hosting Classic Movie Night

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its Classic Movie Night on Friday, July 21st at 7 p.m. with a screening of They Drive by Night (1940).

The classic film noir crime drama, directed by Raoul Walsh, stars George Raft, Humphrey Bogart, Ann Sheridan and Ida Lupino.

Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged, but not required.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, call the museum at 419-423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.

The museum’s special outdoor movie is coming up on Saturday, August 19th, as Back to the Future will be shown. Click here for the full schedule.