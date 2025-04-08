Historical Museum Hosting ‘Growing Up ’90s’ Family Night

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Families with children of all ages will transport back to the 90s at the Hancock Historical Museum’s Growing Up 90s Family Night from 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12. This event is free to attend, no registration necessary, thanks to The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Fun for All series of free community events.

Showcasing a variety of crafts, games, refreshments, fashion and entertainment, attendees will be immersed in 90s nostalgia throughout the museum campus.

“We’re excited to provide an opportunity for our youth to experience the fun many of us had in the 1990s, before technology was as prominent as it is today,” said Sarah Foltz, Hancock Historical Museum Executive Director. “When we launched our Growing Up 90s: Hancock County Edition exhibit in early 2024, the museum staff immediately envisioned a program like this as an interactive, educational and fun complement to the new exhibit.”

During the Family Night, visitors will enjoy:

– Exploring the museum, including the Growing Up 90s: Hancock County Edition exhibit;

– Tie-Dying exclusive Growing Up 90s t-shirts while supplies last;

– Snacking on 90s-themed refreshments;

– Getting crafty with sand art, lizard key chains, friendship bracelets and much more;

– Shopping 90s vintage clothing hosted by local boutique, Sparrows to Lilies;

– Admiring original art from popular 90s children’s books provided by the University of Findlay Mazza Museum;

– Listening to live music featuring Ryan Parker from 5 – 7 p.m.;

– Learning beginner line dances to 90s tunes led by Jesse Line Dance (lessons will begin every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m.);

– Getting a snapshot with friends and family in the photo booth led by Pahl Photography;

– Playing popular games of the 90s including Twister, Four square, Operation, trivia and more;

– and taking home a complimentary children’s book!

Growing Up 90s Family Night is funded by The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Fun for All series of free community events. Educational and hands-on activities are made possible by community partners including the University of Findlay Mazza Museum, Children’s Museum of Findlay,

Hancock Public Health, Blanchard River Watershed Partnership, Findlay YMCA, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Findlay Morning Rotary, Sparrows to Lilies and Pahl Photography.

The event will take place at the Hancock Historical Museum located at 422 W. Sandusky St. near downtown Findlay. Parking will be available at the museum and the surrounding streets.

For more information, please contact the museum at 419-423-4433 or visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.