Historical Museum Releases 2025 Classic Movie Night Lineup

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum has released its calendar for Classic Movie Night 2025, kicking off with the beloved classic, The Wizard of Oz (1939), at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 21.

Starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, and Ray Bolger, The Wizard of Oz follows young Dorothy Gale as she is swept away by a tornado to the magical land of Oz. With the help of her newfound friends—the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion—she embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard and find her way home.

Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Historical information is provided before the movie, and guests are welcome to stay for discussion afterward.

New in 2025!

We are excited to welcome students from the Ray Browne Association (RBA) at Bowling Green State University as guest hosts for select showings! The RBA is a student organization dedicated to promoting the study of popular culture, continuing the legacy of Ray B. Browne, founder of BGSU’s Department of Popular Culture. RBA students will host our March, May, July, and October screenings, adding fresh insight and discussion to these cinematic treasures.

This month’s movie will be presented by RBA BGSU Popular Culture student Sarah Urbank. She is a master’s student in the Department of English, graduating this May, and serves as the Treasurer and Media and Outreach Coordinator for the Ray Browne Association.

The 2025 Classic Movie Line Up includes:

March 21 – The Wizard of Oz (G) 1939

April 25 – Support Your Local Sheriff (G) 1969

Starring James Garner, Joan Hackett & Walter Brennan

May 16 – The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (G) 1966

Starring Don Knotts & Joan Staley

June 20 – State Fair (G) 1945

Starring Jeanne Crain, Dana Andrews & Dick Haymes

July 18 – A Face in the Crowd (PG) 1957

Starring Andy Griffith & Patricia Neal

August 16 (Outdoor Movie) – The Goonies (PG) 1985

Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin & Corey Feldman

October 24 – Bride of Frankenstein (PG) 1935

Starring Boris Karloff 7 Elsa Lanchester

November 21 – Dark Passage (PG) 1947

Starring Humphrey Bogart & Lauren Bacall

December 19 – It’s A Wonderful Life (PG) 1946

Starring James Stewart & Donna Reed, Directed by Frank Capra

All movies will be shown at the Hancock Historical Museum at 422 West Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and movies begin at 7:00 PM. Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be available.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience these classic films as they were meant to be seen—on the big screen and surrounded by fellow film lovers! For more information, visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.