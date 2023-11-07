Historical Museum Seeking Executive Director Applicants

The Hancock Historical Museum is searching for its next Executive Director to lead the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving the rich heritage of Findlay and Hancock County.

In October, The Museum’s Board of Trustees announced that longtime director Sarah Sisser would be stepping down effective November 22nd as she begins her new position as Executive Director and CEO of CreativeOhio.

Board Chair Susan Harms is heading up the search committee for the new director and we spoke with her about what kind of leader they’re looking for.

“We are really looking for somebody who has an appreciation for history, especially the history of Findlay and Hancock County.”

Susan points out that the museum is 100 percent privately funded so they are looking for someone who has a passion for fundraising and public speaking.

“There is a lot of support and interest in the museum and in our mission to preserve the history of Hancock County and we are hoping that there is somebody out there who is interested in taking this organization to the next level.”

Click here to read the full job description and here to learn more about the Hancock Historical Museum, which is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.