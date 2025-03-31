Historical Museum To Conduct Historic Building Preservation Assessments

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum has partnered with Heritage Ohio to conduct preservation assessments for two historic buildings in May, with the opportunity to add three more structures to the list. The museum is now accepting nominations for additional properties to participate in the program.

The Museum has secured permission to assess the Hancock County Probate Court building at 209 W. Main Cross St. and the city’s first fire station at North Main and Cherry Streets. These buildings, both rich in history, will undergo evaluations to help ensure their preservation for future generations.

The Hancock County Probate Court building, originally constructed in 1867 as the First Congregational Church of Findlay, has since served multiple purposes, including housing Findlay Publishing and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Since 1990, it has functioned as the county’s probate and juvenile court. The fire station, believed to have been built in 1877 or 1878, was later expanded in the 1910s to accommodate larger firefighting equipment.

Heritage Ohio, based in Columbus, is dedicated to promoting economic growth through historic preservation and revitalization efforts. As the coordinating agency for the Ohio Main Street Program and a statewide partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Heritage Ohio brings expertise to these assessments.

David Mertz, former director of Belmont College’s esteemed Building Preservation/Restoration program, will lead the evaluations. Working directly with pre-selected building owners, he will assess structural conditions, identify common issues in aging buildings, and offer guidance on addressing maintenance concerns. Recommendations will remain private between Mertz, the museum, and property owners.

The museum is currently seeking nominations for three additional buildings in downtown Findlay. Eligible properties must have been built by 1975. Nominations are due by April 25 and can be submitted via email at [email protected], through the museum’s Facebook page or website, or by calling 419-423-4433.