Historical Museum To Hold Annual Outdoor Classic Movie Night

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum is excited to announce the Bill & Gail Miller Annual Outdoor Movie Night, featuring the classic film Jurassic Park (PG-13, 1993). This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, August 17th, and is free and open to the public.

The evening’s festivities will begin at 7:30 PM with a range of pre-movie activities designed to entertain guests of all ages. Visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with Jurassic Park Vehicles, which will be on display for the event. Additionally, there will be dinosaur-themed crafts and games for children, providing a fun and educational experience.

John King from the Bowling Green State University Popular Culture Department will deliver an engaging talk before the film starts. King will also bring unique items from the Pop Culture Library’s Collection, offering a rare glimpse into the world of popular culture and its history.

The screening of Jurassic Park will begin at 8:30 PM, or as soon as it is dark enough. The movie will be shown in the museum’s parking lot at 422 W. Sandusky Street in Findlay. To accommodate the event, the parking lot will be closed to vehicles, and visitors are encouraged to park on Sandusky Street or in nearby public lots. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs and are welcome to bring their favorite beverages.

For refreshments, the museum will provide free popcorn to all attendees, with donations accepted to support the museum’s programs and events. Ian’s Doughnuts will also be on site, selling a variety of delicious doughnuts to satisfy your sweet tooth. The event promises to be a memorable evening, with potential surprise guests making an appearance to add to the fun.

Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, is a thrilling adventure that follows paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), along with mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), as they tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. The park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, but the visitors soon discover otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

In case of inclement weather, the movie will be moved indoors. The Hancock Historical Museum invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs, enjoy the activities, and have a roaring good time at this special outdoor movie night.

Contact Phone Email Website Joy Bennett 419-423-4433 [email protected] Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 12, 2024

The rest of the 2024 Classic Movie Line Up includes:

October 25 – Strangers on a Train (PG) 1951

Starring Robert Walker and Farley Granger, Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

December 20 – White Christmas (G) 1954

Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen

For more information, please call the museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.