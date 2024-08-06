Historical Society To Celebrate Bluffton Fire Department
(From the Bluffton Historical Society)
On Saturday, August 10, the Bluffton Ohio Historical Society will celebrate the Bluffton Fire Department with a Bluffton History Day program that recreates an 1898 photograph of volunteer firefighters shooting water over Main St. as a test of the new Village water system.
Bluffton’s Main St. will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to create a splash zone for the demonstration that will include an early Bluffton #1 Studebaker fire truck.
The fire department program will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the ringing of the Town Hall bell, which was originally installed as a way to sound the official call to firemen.
Food and beverages will be sold including:
Chicken and BBQ sandwiches, drinks and desserts by Bluffton Presbyterian Church Fellowship Committee
Corny Brothers kettle corn