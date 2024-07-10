Historical Website Gifted To Bluffton Historical Society

(From the Bluffton Historical Society)

The Bluffton Ohio Historical Society is the new owner of the popular Bluffton historical website BlufftonForever.com. The announcement was made by Ron Epp, society president, and Fred Steiner, creator of the website.

As a member of the society, Steiner said he sees it as a perfect fit; “I am really happy this new organization is interested in maintaining the website.” Steiner launched BlufftonForever.com in October 2021, shortly after he retired from the Bluffton Icon and Ada Icon. Today, BlufftonForever.com has nearly 600 Bluffton historical photos and stories posted and has experienced over 35,000 viewers from 30 countries.

Epp said that the society gladly accepted the invitation to become the website’s new owner. “It fits our purpose in highlighting Bluffton’s history,” he said. “We plan to retain the historical information already on the site and will continue to add to it,” said Epp.

The Bluffton Ohio HIstorical society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit formed in 2023. All are welcome to member meetings at 7:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Bluffton Town Hall.

The society will make its programming debut on Saturday, August 10, when it will host the 2nd annual Bluffton History Day. The 2024 event will recreate a photo from 1897 when Bluffton firefighters first tested pressurized water from the Village water plant. The Bluffton Fire Department will demonstrate water power then and now. The singing group Four Guys and a Gal will provide entertainment and podcaster Sam Sprunger will be the event announcer.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs to the Bluffton Presbyterian Church lawn for activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. and an 11:00 a.m. presentation. There will be a display of vintage fire apparatus and a bucket brigade competition. Lunch by the Bluffton Presbyterian Church and food trucks will be available. Main Street will be closed from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Event sponsors include Bill Gable and GROB Systems.

For updated information on History Day and the Bluffton Ohio Historical Society, visit www.BlufftonForever.com and the society’s Facebook page.