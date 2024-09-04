History Of BVHS Auxiliary Topic Of Museum Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Take a break from your routine and join us at the Hancock Historical Museum for our monthly Brown Bag Lecture Series! On Thursday, September 5th at noon, we are pleased to welcome Heather Schalk, Manager of Volunteer Services at Blanchard Valley Health System, as our featured speaker.

Heather Schalk has dedicated the last 15 years of her career to non-profit volunteer engagement, including 12 years managing the volunteer program at Blanchard Valley Health System. In her role, she oversees approximately 165 volunteers and 170 Auxiliary members. Heather is a Certified Director of Volunteer Services (CDVS) and currently serves as the President of the Ohio Hospital Volunteer Management Association.

During her lecture, Heather will take us on a journey through the history of the Blanchard Valley Health System’s Auxiliary, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. This session promises to be a nostalgic walk down memory lane, highlighting key milestones and the deep-rooted history of the Auxiliary. As Heather notes, “We have such selfless, passionate members in our community; celebrating the 75th year of the Blanchard Valley Health System’s Auxiliary is truly a reflection of that philanthropic spirit.” You may even recognize some familiar faces or experience a bit of nostalgia from the past!

The Brown Bag Lecture Series is held at noon on the first Thursday of each month and features a variety of topics relevant to Hancock County and Ohio. This event is free for museum members and is included with regular museum admission for non-members. No registration is necessary.

For more information, please visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.