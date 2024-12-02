History Of Hallmark Christmas Movies Topic Of Museum Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum invites the community to a festive installment of its Brown Bag Lecture Series on Thursday, December 5, at noon. This lecture will be presented by the museum’s Curator and Archivist, Joy Bennett, who brings over 12 years of expertise at the museum and nearly a decade of experience hosting classic movie nights.

Titled “Holiday Magic: A Journey Through the History of Hallmark Christmas Movies,” the presentation will uncover the origins and evolution of Hallmark’s beloved holiday films. Joy will explore the heartfelt storytelling, timeless themes, and cultural impact of these movies, showcasing their enduring role in shaping cherished holiday traditions. The lecture will also examine the influence of classic Christmas movies on Hallmark’s holiday films. By identifying recurring themes in traditional favorites such as Christmas in Connecticut and White Christmas, Joy will highlight how Hallmark has woven these elements into its signature style, creating modern classics that continue to enchant audiences.

The lecture will run approximately 45 minutes to an hour, allowing plenty of time for questions and discussion. Guests are welcome to bring their own lunches to enjoy during the program. Admission is free for museum members and $3 for non-members.

The Brown Bag Lecture Series is held on the first Thursday of every month at the Hancock Historical Museum, located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay. Each lecture highlights topics of historical and cultural significance to Hancock County and Ohio.

No registration is required for this event. For additional details, contact the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.