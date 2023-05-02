History Professor Giving Museum’s Brown Bag Lecture

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture on Thursday, May 4th at noon.

Dr. Dwayne Beggs will present a lecture on the Tonkin Gulf Resolution and the American entrance to the Vietnam War.

Dr. Beggs is an Assistant Professor of History at Lourdes University, and Director of the Lourdes ARCHES Program (Academic Readiness through Coaching Habits for Excellence and Success).

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Fort Wayne Bible College, a Master of Divinity degree from Anderson School of Theology, and a Master of Arts and PhD from Bowling Green State University.

The lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers.

For more information, call the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433, or visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.