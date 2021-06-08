History Walk Now A Part Of Brucklacher Memorial Park

The Hancock Leadership Class of 2021 unveiled its class project on Tuesday — the History Walk at Brucklacher Memorial Park.

Melissa Ebel says the History Walk includes several stations that highlight historical events in Hancock County and Findlay.

The Hancock Leadership Class of 2021 collaborated with the Kiwanis Club of Findlay and the Hancock County Historical Museum on the History Walk.

The History Walk and Brucklacher Memorial Park can be found at the site of the Little Red Schoolhouse at 8884 County Road 236.