Hit-Skip Crash In Findlay Sends Pedestrian To Hospital

The Findlay Police Department is looking for the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-skip crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

The crash happened at around 7:15 Wednesday night at Broad Avenue and West Melrose Avenue.

Police say Cheryle Rocha, 56, was attempting to walk eastbound across Broad Avenue at Melrose Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle that was southbound on Broad Avenue.

Cheryle was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Police say Cheryle nor others in the vicinity at the time were able to provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone who might have information on the suspect vehicle is urged to call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.