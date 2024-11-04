Hoax Call Of Person With Gun At Findlay School
(From the Findlay Police Department)
An unknown male caller contacted the Veterans Crisis Line on Friday, November 1st advising that he was at the entrance of Northview Primary School with a rifle.
The school was notified and immediately initiated a lockdown.
Officers from the Findlay Police Department responded and cleared the entire interior and exterior of the school.
It was determined that this call was a hoax and similar calls were made to other Veterans Crisis Lines across the United States.