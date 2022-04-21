Hockey Game To Be Played In Honor Of Officer Dominic Francis

A charity hockey game will be played to honor the life and sacrifice of Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis who was killed in the line of duty on March 31st.

On Friday, May 6th at the Cube Ice Arena in Findlay, the Wood County Warthogs will take on the Toledo Police Hockey team in the Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Classic.

The event is being put on by the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the family of Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton Police Department.

“Any time we lose an Officer, there is a tremendous sense of loss within a community. When that tragedy happens in a smaller community, that impact is deeply felt” said Don Zender, Director of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation.

The non-profit formed the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative in Columbus to showcase First Responder hockey and bring awareness to the various charity and benefit games that public safety hockey teams across the State of Ohio participate in annually.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.

Seating and ticketing will be general admission with a donation at the door.

The game will also feature raffle prizes, a 50/50 and an in-game Chuck-A-Puck contest.

With previous games played in Toledo, Cincinnati, Columbus, Athens and now Findlay, Hockey Helping Heroes takes on a special meaning.

“Hockey is a sport that tends to bring people together in a fun yet competitive environment,” Zender said.

“When our police teams join together for these games, we’re able to bring a message of unity and hope through hockey to a community that is still learning to heal”.

People who wish to make a donation but are unable to attend the game are encouraged to make a donation by visiting www.fortfindlayfop20.org.