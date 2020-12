Holiday Food Distribution Events In Hancock County

A holiday food distribution is being held in Hancock County to help people in need.

CHOPIN Hall, the West Ohio Food Bank and Hancock County officials are joining together to hold Mobile Food Pantries in multiple locations on Thursday.

Hancock County Fairgrounds December 17, 2020 (Noon-2pm) (4-6pm)

Liberty Township House 7692 County Rd. 140 December 17, 2020 (4-6pm)

McComb Fire Dept 139 W Main St McComb December 17, 2020 (4-6)

Mt. Blanchard Town Hall 103 East Clay Mt. Blanchard December 17, 2020 (4-6)

It will be a no-touch distribution, as volunteers will place food inside of vehicles, so people should have trunk space available.

People can sign up to schedule a time to pick up food by going to www.chopinhall.org.