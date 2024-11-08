Holiday Memorial Wreath-Making Event Being Held

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Bridge Hospice Bereavement Services, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will hold its Holiday Memorial Wreath-Making event in Findlay and Bowling Green in November and December.

The holidays can be a difficult time of year after experiencing the loss of a loved one. Community members attending these sessions will learn to create and display a wreath in memory of their loved ones this holiday season. This activity is open to the entire family.

Bridge Bereavement Services will provide the materials needed to create a live evergreen wreath for participants to take home and decorate in a manner that reflects your loved one who cannot be physically with you this holiday season. Two sessions will be held for individuals and families, with bereavement staff and volunteers on hand to assist.

The Findlay sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 at The Old Millstream Centre, Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay.

Sessions in Bowling Green will take place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at the Bowling Green Community Center, Classroom B, 1245 W. Newton Road, Bowling Green.

Sessions will be scheduled in half-hour increments at both locations.

Pre-registration is required by November 22. Sessions are expected to fill quickly. Once spots are filled, registration will be closed. The event is free of charge.

To RSVP or learn more, please contact Bridge Hospice Bereavement Services by calling 419.423.5351.