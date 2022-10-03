As part of Homecoming Week for Findlay City Schools, football coach Stefan Adams and cheer coach Jordan Nugeness dropped off Trojan Country signs to households along South Main Street.

Homecoming Week is October 3rd through the 7th and will include several activities, including a door decorating contest.

People are encouraged to show their Trojan spirit in the Community Homecoming Door Decorating Contest.

Prizes will be awarded for most creative door, most school spirit and best overall door.

The Homecoming football game will be held on Friday, October 7th against Oregon Clay at Donnell Stadium.

The Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, October 8th at the high school.

Click here to see Findlay High School Homecoming Court.