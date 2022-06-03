Honor Flight Returns For First Flight Since Pandemic

Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will be taking to the air again after being grounded for two years due to the pandemic.

Bob Weinberg, president of Flag City Honor Flight, says they’ll be holding three flights this year instead of the usual two.

Flag City Honor Flight will take approximately 80 Veterans per flight, accompanied by their guardians, on a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.

The flights will be on June 7, September 13 and November 1.

The trips are made possible by the generous donations of individuals, organizations, local businesses, and corporations.

Veterans pay absolutely nothing.

They are accompanied by guardians who are asked to make a tax-deductible donation to help with expenses.

The first flight of the year is on Tuesday, and people are invited to welcome the Veterans home at the Grand Aire hangar at the Toledo Airport at 9:30 Tuesday night.

