Hope House Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Findlay Hope House is celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Hope House operates a transitional shelter for women and children and offers rental assistance programs to the homeless in Hancock County.

Development Director Laurie Poland says they’ve touched a lot of lives over the years.

Laurie says they’ve been very busy during the pandemic, helping families who are behind in their rent stave off eviction.

She says they served 84 families in 2019, and so far this year have already served more than 130.

Laurie says it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

