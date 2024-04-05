Hope House Holding Benefit Auction

The 2024 Hope House Benefit Auction ‘Hope Shines Bright’ will be held on Friday, April 12the at the Hancock Hotel.

Development Director Laurie Poland was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the event and how their organization helps homeless and impoverished individuals and families in Hancock County.

With the help of dedicated volunteers and generous donors, Hope House assists with securing safe and affordable housing for over 3500 individuals each year.

Born out of the need for homeless services for women and children in 1990, Hope House now provides a continuum of services that help individuals and families locate and permanently maintain housing. In addition to the Hope House Shelter, Hope House serves as the Front Door for housing assistance in Hancock County out of its offices in The Family Center.

