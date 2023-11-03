Hope House Receives Grant From Marathon

(From Findlay Hope House for the Homeless)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has awarded a grant to Findlay Hope House for the Homeless.

The grant will provide for an electrical upgrade and air conditioning for the Transitional Shelter.

The project will be completed in three phases over several months.

Currently, the building is cooled using window air conditioners which volunteers from Marathon install in the spring and remove in the fall.

“We are so very grateful for this grant that will provide much needed relief to our residents, volunteers and staff,” said Laurie Poland, Hope House Development Director.

“When the temperatures rise, it can get very uncomfortable, and the window units and box fans just cannot keep up. We are very excited to collaborate with Marathon to get this project moving forward.”