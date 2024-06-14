Hot Weather Safety Advice From Hancock Public Health

Hancock Public Health wants you to be safe during the heatwave that’ll impact Ohio beginning on Monday and is providing residents with some tips for staying cool.

We spoke with Laura Reinhart, nurse practitioner for Hancock Public Health who says the most important things are to stay cool and hydrated and inside air conditioned buildings whenever possible.

“Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink, drink water throughout the day.”

As Laura mentioned in the audio above, never leave kids in a parked car as they heat up very, very fast even if the windows are cracked.

Get more tips from the health department below and at CDC.gov.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temps around 100 or higher, all next week.

Get the latest forecast and weather alerts by clicking here.