House Damaged In Fire Being Torn Down

A Findlay house severely damaged in a fire last year is being torn down.

The demolition of 824 South Main Street began on Wednesday and crews are expected to be onsite for the remainder of the week. (video below)

The city says the money for the demolition is coming from the homeowners’ insurance escrow account.

A few weeks after the fire, Fire Chief Josh Eberle told WFIN that the official cause was listed as undetermined.

He said there was a significant amount of damage done to the area of origin, making it hard to pinpoint the exact cause.

And when investigators can’t arrive at a specific cause, a fire must be listed as undetermined.

The house had not been lived in for a while and nobody was injured in the fire.

The house was built in 1898 by Milton Neff, whose family owned Neff Lumber Company in Findlay.

It was in the Neff Family for nearly 100 years until it was sold to the current owners in 1996.