House Fire In Findlay

A Findlay house sustained extensive damage when it caught on fire on Wednesday.

The Findlay Fire Department was called to 235 Garfield Avenue at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon on the report of flames coming from the second floor of the house.

Fire crews began putting water on the flames and eventually got the fire under control.

We were told no one was injured in the fire and that two dogs who were in the house when it caught on fire were let out and are ok.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.