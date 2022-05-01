House Fire In Findlay

Findlay fire crews battled a house fire just down the street from the Central Fire Station on Sunday night.

The fire was at 824 South Main Street and started at around 9:30 p.m.

Fire could be seen coming from the top of the house when crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters started putting water on the fire from atop a ladder truck and from the ground.

The fire did extensive damage to the house.

Neighbors said the house had been vacant for some time.

The house is just south of the parking lot for St. Marks United Methodist Church.

South Main Street was closed to traffic as fire crews fought the blaze.