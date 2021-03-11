House Heavily Damaged In Fire

An adult and two children are okay but their family pets were lost in a house fire in southwest Hancock County.

The Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District says a call came it at 4:22 p.m. Thursday about a house fire at 6313 Township Road 34 in Rawson.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the house.

They went to work on the fire and had it extinguished in about 45 minutes.

Fire officials say the residents arrived home to find smoke in the house.

The residents were not injured but two dogs, two cats, a snake and an iguana perished in the fire.

Fire officials say the fire started in the rear of the house in a laundry room, and the cause is under investigation.

The fire did extensive smoke and fire damage to the house.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.