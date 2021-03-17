House Lawmakers Discuss Expulsion Of Former Speaker

(ONN) – After hours of debate, lawmakers in the Ohio House introduced a resolution that would expel former House Speaker Larry Householder for his alleged involvement in the state’s largest-ever bribery scandal.

It would take 66 votes in the House to remove Householder.

The house is comprised of 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats.

It’s unclear when that vote could take place.

Federal investigators have charged Householder and his associates in a $60 million bribery scheme to ensure House Bill 6, which would reap more than $1 billion in benefits for FirstEnergy corporation, passed and remained law.